Eastbourne First Responders receive £7,200 National Lottery grant

The grant has been awarded to the responders to fund the recruitment of four new volunteers and provide the essential uniforms and kit such as defibrillators.

Volunteers are trained and dispatched by South East Coast Ambulance Service to respond to nearby 999 calls. The group manages the situation until the paramedics arrive.

According to the group, in 2021 the responders were called 640 times with 201 of the calls being of the highest category – meaning an imminent danger to life such as cardiac arrest.

Eastbourne Area Community First Responders SUS-221201-112142001