Eastbourne firefighters called to Seaside house

Firefighters were called out to a Seaside house after an incident involving ‘overheated food’.

Two fire engines were seen at the house at 2.40pm this afternoon (January 27), but the fire was out on arrival.

A spokesperson for the East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said, “The incident was overheated food and the fire was out on arrival.

Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-220127-163310001

“It is not known what food was involved. The fire was out on arrival so we didn’t have any actions to take.”

Firefighters checked the premises to ensure the danger was completely resolved before leaving the scene.

Photo by Dan Jessup. SUS-220127-163249001