Eastbourne fire crew tackle barn blaze

Fire fighters from Eastbourne responded to a barn fire at Hellingly earlier today (Friday).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 9.51am and sent out four fire crews.

Photo by Dan Jessup

An ESFRS spokesperson said, “We currently have four appliances in attendance from Eastbourne, Heathfield, Battle and Lewes. If you live in the vicinity, please close all windows and doors.”

ESFRS later provided an update on Twitter at 11.04am which said the fire has been extinguished and crews are ‘dampening down’ and ‘carrying out salvage’.

The spokesperson said it is still unknown how the fire started but an update will be made as and when they know more.

Photo by Dan Jessup

