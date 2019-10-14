Eastbourne Beer Festival 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-191014-111338001

Eastbourne festival goers raise a glass (or two) at beer festival

Eastbourne’s festival goers raised a glass or two to a fantastic variety of cask ale at the town’s annual beer festival over the weekend (October 12 and 13).

This was the first year the event was held at the new Welcome Building at the Devonshire Park. As well as cask ales, tipplers could try a range of ciders and perries, plus a variety of international bottled beers.

