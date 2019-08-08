Eastbourne Feastival returns for a fifth year this bank holiday

Eastbourne Feastival returns for a fifth year this August bank holiday weekend at Hampden Park.

The free event will be open to the public on Saturday August 24, Sunday August 25, and Monday August 26 from 11am until 9pm.

A spokesperson said, “Eastbourne Feastival is a locally run family event and we aim to bring you some of the best food, music and culture acts that Sussex has to offer.”

Organisers said the occasion aims to bring people together from all over the globe and will include ethnic dance groups, street artists, international singers, local music and brewers, wine merchants and a wide variety of global food and drink.

There is children’s entertainment which includes a soft play area, rides and bouncy castles and also parking near the event and organisers have asked the public to follow the signs.

For further information contact eastfeastival@yahoo.com.

