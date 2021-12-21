Eastbourne father thanks community response after daughter’s lost teddy bear is found

Dean said, “Chloe’s very excited to have Ted back.

“A lady who lives on Kingsmere Estate was walking her dog nearby and came across Ted on the wet grass and took him in for the night. The next morning she saw the posters on the lamp posts and contacted me.

An Eastbourne man who appealed for help to find his daughter’s lost teddy bear gifted to her by her late great-grandmother has announced that it has been found. SUS-211221-114237001

“Thank you to all the people who shared my post on Facebook. ”

The teddy bear is very sentimental to Chloe as it was given to her by her great-grandmother, who sadly passed away last month.

Dean said, “It’s Chloe’s first teddy called Ted, and was given to her by her great-grandmother when she was a baby.