Eastbourne father thanks community response after daughter’s lost teddy bear is found
An Eastbourne man who appealed for help to find his daughter’s lost teddy bear with sentimental value has announced that it has been found.
Dean Archer said his daughter, Chloe, lost the teddy while they were looking at Christmas lights last week (December 14).
Dean said, “Chloe’s very excited to have Ted back.
“A lady who lives on Kingsmere Estate was walking her dog nearby and came across Ted on the wet grass and took him in for the night. The next morning she saw the posters on the lamp posts and contacted me.
“Thank you to all the people who shared my post on Facebook. ”
The teddy bear is very sentimental to Chloe as it was given to her by her great-grandmother, who sadly passed away last month.
Dean said, “It’s Chloe’s first teddy called Ted, and was given to her by her great-grandmother when she was a baby.
“Chloe’s been very upset and felt lost without them both.”