Eastbourne family complete 100-mile South Downs Way for Carer for the Carers

An Eastbourne family, including two children, has worked together to conquer the 100-mile South Downs Way for Carers for the Carers.

National Carers’ Week 2019 take place on June 10-16 and Jo Egan and her family has marked the occasion by taking on an major challenge to help raise awareness of the 66,000 unpaid carers of family and friends in East Sussex.

Jo Egan completed the 100 Mile South Downs Way walk in just five consecutive days, in aid of unpaid carers, raising a whopping £2,477 so far.

Alongside her partner Tim Caceres, Jo trekked the route from Winchester to Eastbourne to fundraise for Care for the Carers, which helps and represents unpaid carers across East Sussex.

The couple were joined for the final day’s walk by Jo’s son Tom, 12, who attends Ratton School, and daughter Freya, nine, a pupil at Tollgate Junior School.

Jo said, “We’ve been truly humbled to have such wonderful support from friends, family, and members of the public, and raising so much for Care for the Carers.

“A huge thank you for every pep talk, message of support, and penny donated.

“The whole experience has been amazing - the highs and lows, the stunning scenery, how surprisingly well our bodies held up – although our feet are not looking pretty right now – and the generosity of all our supporters.”

Jo has worked at Care for the Carers since 2016. She was inspired to work with carers after caring for her mum when she was a teenager.

There are loads of events and special offers going on for Carers’ Week 2019 including an information stand at The Beacon on June 14. Visit www.cftc.org.uk/blog/carers-week.

