Eastbourne events offer ‘fantastic opportunity’ to view stars clearly

Powerful telescopes will be located outside the Beachy Head Story – next to the Beachy Head Pub – for a total of five events in five months.

Eastbourne Astronomical Society and Eastbourne Borough Council have organised the events to help people look at planets including Venus, Jupiter, Uranus – as well as the Andromeda Galaxy and moon.

Councillor Margaret Bannister said, “This is a fantastic opportunity for residents and visitors to discover Beachy Head’s unique starry night sky.

“The skies above Beachy Head are classed as a Dark Sky Reserve, which means the area has been recognised for low levels of light pollution and good public access.

“This also means there’s a great chance people will see many spectacles of the night sky including the Moon, planets, space satellites and shooting stars or indeed meteors.”

Each stargazing event will also be accompanied by a slide-show presentation showing what the sightings look like through the world’s largest telescope.

The event is free for all visitors.