Eastbourne environment group takes part in soapbox race for charity
The Environment First team at Eastbourne Borough Council competed in the Seafront Soapbox Race to raise money for charity.
The team entered the race with a soapbox named ‘Lambo 1’ in memory of their much-loved friend Chris Lambert who died three years ago.
So far the team has raised £2,000 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.
On top of this Environment First organised a charity walk to Cuckmere Haven which raised hundreds of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.
One group set off from Newhaven, walked along Seaford beach to finish in Cuckmere Haven where they met up with a group that had started in Eastbourne and walked over the Seven Sisters.
For anyone wishing to contribute to Environment First’s soapbox fundraiser please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/environmentfirstsoapbox