Eastbourne environment group takes part in soapbox race for charity

The Environment First team at Eastbourne Borough Council competed in the Seafront Soapbox Race to raise money for charity.

By India Wentworth
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 10:32 am

The team entered the race with a soapbox named ‘Lambo 1’ in memory of their much-loved friend Chris Lambert who died three years ago.

So far the team has raised £2,000 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

On top of this Environment First organised a charity walk to Cuckmere Haven which raised hundreds of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Environment First team at the start of the race. Photo from Eastbourne Borough Council. SUS-210510-101849001

One group set off from Newhaven, walked along Seaford beach to finish in Cuckmere Haven where they met up with a group that had started in Eastbourne and walked over the Seven Sisters.

For anyone wishing to contribute to Environment First’s soapbox fundraiser please visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/environmentfirstsoapbox

