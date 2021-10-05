Eastbourne environment group takes part in soapbox race for charity

The team entered the race with a soapbox named ‘Lambo 1’ in memory of their much-loved friend Chris Lambert who died three years ago.

So far the team has raised £2,000 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice.

On top of this Environment First organised a charity walk to Cuckmere Haven which raised hundreds of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The Environment First team at the start of the race. Photo from Eastbourne Borough Council. SUS-210510-101849001

One group set off from Newhaven, walked along Seaford beach to finish in Cuckmere Haven where they met up with a group that had started in Eastbourne and walked over the Seven Sisters.