Eastbourne dog rescue receives money for volunteer programme
A dog rescue charity in Eastbourne has been given £500 to go towards its volunteer programme.
Happy Paws Puppy Rescue in King’s Drive, which aims to help dogs that are in ‘devastating situations’, received the money from the police.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We were delighted to present £500 to Happy Paws Puppy Rescue, to go towards its volunteer programme helping the local community engage with animal welfare.
“Happy Paws hopes to recruit 10 new volunteers and help more than 50 families with the money, which came from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF).”
PPAF is a pot of money made up from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold, according to police.
The cheque was presented to Happy Paws founder Lisa Smart by Emma Higgs, a financial investigator in the Sussex Police economic crime unit who also assists in fundraising for the charity.