Eastbourne dog rescue receives money for volunteer programme

A dog rescue charity in Eastbourne has been given £500 to go towards its volunteer programme.

Happy Paws Puppy Rescue in King’s Drive, which aims to help dogs that are in ‘devastating situations’, received the money from the police.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “We were delighted to present £500 to Happy Paws Puppy Rescue, to go towards its volunteer programme helping the local community engage with animal welfare.

Happy Paws Puppy Rescue in Eastbourne with the £500 cheque from police. Picture from Sussex Police SUS-210510-153721001

“Happy Paws hopes to recruit 10 new volunteers and help more than 50 families with the money, which came from the Police Property Act Fund (PPAF).”

PPAF is a pot of money made up from the sale of found property and from property confiscated by order of the court and then sold, according to police.