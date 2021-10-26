Eastbourne dog groomer hits one million views on TikTok

Caroline with her own dogs: Spaniel 'Lolly Dog' and the late Milo who was her inspiration behind the unique LoveMud business name SUS-211026-162754001

LoveMud Mobile Dog Grooming is owned by Caroline Donoghue and won ‘Pet Care Company of the Year 2021 – East Sussex’ and ‘Pet Care Specialists of the Year – South England’.

Since those two national awards, LoveMud Mobile Dog Grooming has continued to be a hit sensation on TikTok (account name: lovemuddoglady). This week one of the videos has reached one million views, the account has one million likes, and the account has 100,000 followers.

Caroline said, “I am so proud of hitting these three milestones in one week on TikTok. It’s awesome that so many people are tuning in and enjoying my content, and hopefully I’m helping to educate dog owners and new groomers.

Caroline doing what she loves SUS-211026-162744001

“People from all over the world are watching including viewers from Australia to the Philippines! What a journey my business has been on since I launched in 2012.”