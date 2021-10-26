Eastbourne dog groomer hits one million views on TikTok
A dog groomer based in and around Eastbourne has become one of the fastest growing dog grooming accounts on TikTok this year.
LoveMud Mobile Dog Grooming is owned by Caroline Donoghue and won ‘Pet Care Company of the Year 2021 – East Sussex’ and ‘Pet Care Specialists of the Year – South England’.
Since those two national awards, LoveMud Mobile Dog Grooming has continued to be a hit sensation on TikTok (account name: lovemuddoglady). This week one of the videos has reached one million views, the account has one million likes, and the account has 100,000 followers.
Caroline said, “I am so proud of hitting these three milestones in one week on TikTok. It’s awesome that so many people are tuning in and enjoying my content, and hopefully I’m helping to educate dog owners and new groomers.
“People from all over the world are watching including viewers from Australia to the Philippines! What a journey my business has been on since I launched in 2012.”
Caroline hopes to work with companies for collaborations in the future and said to ‘watch this space’.