Eastbourne DGH warns people with Norovirus to stay away

Eastbourne DGH has warned people with Norovirus to not visit friends or relatives at the hospital.

Instead, East Sussex Health NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, is urging people with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting to help prevent the spread and stay home.

Hand washing is being promoted in hospitals to protect against the spread of norovirus. SUS-150116-120924001

Lisa Redmond Head of Infection Prevention and Control, said, “Norovirus is highly infectious.

“The public can help contain the spread of this virus by following basic hand hygiene measure and most importantly not visiting friends or relatives in hospital if they are experiencing symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting and feel unwell with gastrointestinal symptoms. Please don’t help pass it on.”

Also, for people who are visiting a relative or friend in hospital, the NHS said it does not recommend storing food in open containers in ward areas, such as fruit bowls, but instead in sealable containers only.

Doctor Redmond said, “To help reduce the risk of Norovirus spreading it is important to pay attention to good hygiene.”

People are reminded to wash their hands with soap and water before eating and preparing food, after going to the toilet and after contact with someone who is ill with symptoms.

Thorough cleaning of hard surfaces with a disinfectant or bleach solution, paying particular attention to frequently touched surfaces and toilet area, will help to reduce environmental contamination and reduce the risk of transmission of infection to others coming into contact with these surfaces later on.

Norovirus is highly infectious and is the most common cause of infectious gastroenteritis (diarrhoea and vomiting). The illness is generally mild and people usually recover fully within two to three days.

There are no long term effects that result from being infected. Infections can occur at any age because immunity is not long lasting.