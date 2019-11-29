Eastbourne DGH surgeon’s art to be sold for hospital friends

Paintings by the late DGH surgeon John Powley are to be sold off to raise money for the Friends of Eastbourne DGH at a special exhibition at the new Welcome Centre at The Congress Theatre.

Mr Powley worked as a surgeon at the hospital for more than 30 years and on retirement started to paint.

He was a talented artist and his admired paintings earned him membership at the prestigious Wapping Group, exhibiting in top London galleries.

Mr Powley passed away last year and his widow Kristine Powley has gifted more than 300 of his framed oils and watercolours to be sold with all proceeds being donated to the Friends of the DGH.

Barry Southon,Mr Powley’s good friend, has secured two rooms on the fifth floor of the Welcome Centre where the landscape paintings will be on display and for sale between December 6 and December 8.

Barry is hoping to raise as much as possible for the Friends of the DGH.

He told the Herald: “People visiting the Welcome Centre will have the opportunity to view works similar to those that have sold for more than £500 each in London.

“They will be able to offer whatever they can afford in order to secure a signed work. What a great Christmas gift, knowing that every penny will be donated towards the next Friends of the DGH project which who knows may benefit one of their own family in the future.”

Mr Southon paid tribute to his friend and added, “John was one of life’s special encounters a brilliant talent and great company. It’s an absolute privilege to be asked by Kris to set up this exhibition and sale in John’s name.”