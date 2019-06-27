Eastbourne dancers represent England on the world stage

Young dancers from the Eastbourne area are representing England on the world stage.

The Zoë Pennington Dance Studios, based in Polegate, has a proud and successful history of representing Team England at the Dance World Cup, the biggest all-genre dance competition in the world for children and young adults.

This year is no exception as the dancers have been selected for the sixth time to compete in 17 dances across the genres of national dance, tap, song and dance and modern at the finals, which are held at the he Forum Braga in Portugal from June 28 to July 6.

Dancers compete for gold, silver and bronze medals across four age categories of mini, children, junior and senior sections.

Dance Principal, Zoë Pennington, said, “I am so proud of all of my students for their hard work, commitment and dedication. They have rehearsed throughout the week for many months, learning and refining new routines to showcase to the rest of the world. Their ages range from six to 19 and they are all superstars in my eyes.

“I have an excellent team of teachers, parents and supporters who have helped to create, hopefully, another successful winning team!”

Zoë would also like to thank the sponsors who have so generously supported her team to help meet the cost of compulsory Team England tracksuits and costumes.