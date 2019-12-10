Eastbourne dance showcase receives £500 cash boost

A charity which uses dance to help children build self-confidence and self-esteem, and improve their physical and mental health, has received a donation from Sussex Police.

Let’s Dance charitable trust is working with the Causeway School in Eastbourne to organise a dance showcase at the Congress Theatre in March 2020.

The show will allow up to 600 children and young people from state funded schools, colleges, universities and special schools across the town to perform on the main stage irrespective of their age, ability or demographic.

The charity aims to reduce feelings of isolation and loneliness experienced by some, and combat the effects of bullying by providing a supportive peer group, sessions to build aspirations and a sense of achievement.

Let’s Dance Eastbourne has benefitted from a £500 donation through the Police Property Act Fund, made up of money received by the police from property confiscated by order of the courts and then sold.

The cheque was handed to Let’s Dance Eastbourne by Police Community Support Officer Tracy Honey.