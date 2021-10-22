Eastbourne cycle race returns

The fifth addition of the Butts Lane Hill Climb took place on Saturday, October 16.

A spokesperson from Beachy Head Cycling Club, which hosted the event, said 59 competitors took part while an estimated 250 spectators showed their support.

The reigning two-time UK national hill climb champion Andrew Feather from HuntBikeWheels.com finished in 3:18, 20 seconds faster than the old course record of 3:38 set by Rowan Brackston in 2018.

Andrew Feather during the Butts Lane Hill Climb SUS-211021-133249001

Mr Feather, 36, won by 30 seconds ahead of Ashley Dennis from Things That Cycling, who finished a second ahead of Reading CC’s James Scrivener.

Kate Palmer, 31, from 1904 RT was the fastest woman with a time of 5:12.

She won by eight seconds ahead of Olivia Webb from Eastbourne Rovers CC while the third spot went to Wendy Mathie from Penge CC.

The top veteran was Richard Cartland from HuntBikeWheels.com who finished sixth in the men’s race with a time of 3:54, 10 seconds clear of Addiscombe CC’s Ashley Nunn in second.

Katie Palmer during the Butts Lane Hill Climb SUS-211021-133308001

Olivia Webb was the fastest women’s veteran.

Siblings Ollie and Izzy Smith from Beachy Head CC came away with the boys’ and girls’ top-spots respectively.