Eastbourne cricket club donate memorabilia to sports bar

Cricket memorabilia has been donated to Taylor’s Restaurant and Sports Bar – thanks to East Dean & Friston Cricket Club.

The village club has donated a limited edition East Dean vs Sussex first day cover, an East Dean & Friston 2019 signed shirt and signed cricket ball and an event banner signed by Sussex players.

Hannah Taylor, who runs the sports restaurant with husband Mark, said, “We’re very grateful to be given this. As an independent Eastbourne company, it’s lovely to have a local club donating local memorabilia. We hope they’ll come in regularly to see it displayed.”

