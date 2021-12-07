Eastbourne Crematorium donates proceeds from recycled orthopaedic implants to local charity

Eastbourne Area Community First Responders is the latest charity to benefit from a metal recycling scheme, which has so far seen £87,000 donated to good causes.

Eastbourne Crematorium is a member of the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) national metals recycling scheme.

Following a cremation, the cremated remains may contain metals from orthopaedic implants such as hip or knee replacement joints as well as items from the construction of the coffin.

Eastbourne Crematorium donated £15,000 this week to a local charity with funds coming from the recycled metals from orthopaedic implants of those cremated.

When a bereaved family gives consent, these metals are recycled by the ICCM with proceeds shared between its members to donate to a charity of their choice.

The volunteers of Eastbourne Area Community First Responders are trained and dispatched by the South East Coast Ambulance Service to provide a first response to 999 emergency calls that are close to where they live or work.

Councillor Alan Shuttleworth, Cabinet Member for Direct Assistant Services, said, “The fact the responders can be on the scene so quickly can be lifesaving.

“Their task once on the scene is to manage the emergency situation until paramedics arrive and then form part of the team under their direction. It’s a vital role requiring specialist skills and the ability to work under intense pressure.