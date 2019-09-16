Eastbourne Creams is going to open earlier than expected

Creams Cafe in Eastbourne town centre will be opening earlier than anticipated.

The ice cream parlour chain had initially announced on social media it would be opening its new restaurant in Terminus Road next Thursday (September 26).

But now it has confirmed it will be opening this Sunday (September 22).

Lovers of indulgent sundaes, melted chocolate-drizzled waffles, and all kind of ice-cream desserts will be delighted with this news.

The new restaurant can be found in 68 Terminus Road, near Savers and where Wonderland used to be.

Creams was launched back in 2008 with the plan to serve authentic Italian-style gelato and ice cream desserts.

The chain has a 1950s retro Americana style and a purple and black colour scheme.

Its nearest franchises currently are in Brighton and Crawley.