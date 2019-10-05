Eastbourne Creams closes temporarily

Eastbourne Creams has closed temporarily today (Saturday).

The newly-opened ice cream parlour in Terminus Road cited technical reasons for its sudden closure.

This major fast food chain could be opening in Eastbourne

In a statement on social media, Creams Cafe said, “Due to technical faults we are currently close until further notice apologies from Eastbourne Creams.”

The popular chain opened in the town centre a few weeks ago on September 22.

It serves all manner of decadent desserts, from sundaes to waffles, but ice cream lovers will have to go elsewhere today.

Creams did not say how long it would be expected to close for.

Eastbourne Beacon’s newest restaurant is coming soon