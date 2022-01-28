Eastbourne covid cases increase by almost 25 per cent

The number of covid cases in Eastbourne has increased by 24.7 per cent, according to the latest Government data.

The data shows that Eastbourne had 1,316 positive cases in the seven days up to January 22 – an increase of 261.

From the data, the case rate per 100,000 people is 1,273.7.

Covid testing centre signs in Eastbourne.

Across East Sussex there have been 5,194 new covid cases, according to the latest seven-day period data.

East Sussex County Council (ESCC) said this is an increase of 381.

The council also said 67 confirmed covid patients were in hospital within the East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust on January 18 at 8am – the last available data.

The latest rate of infections per 100,000 people is 929 in East Sussex, 1,022 in the South East and 988 in England.