Eastbourne couple hit by devastating cancer have tied the knot thanks to kindhearted fundraisers

An Eastbourne couple who received a devastating cancer diagnosis have tied the knot after the community rallied to pay for the wedding of their dreams.

Dan Poole, just 31, was diagnosed with incurable lung cancer recently and was desperate to marry his girlfriend of four years, Sasha Harvey.

Fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee were touched by their story and set about fundraising for the pair.

Thanks to the local community and kindhearted business they arranged the wedding of their dreams and the pair married at 3pm at Eastbourne Town Hall today (June 21).

After the ceremony, Dan was carried down the Town Hall steps in his wheelchair.

•See photos of their wedding here

The newly-weds sipped Champagne and were taken to Willingdon Golf Club in a vintage Rolls-Royce.

At the golf club, 60 guests are about to enjoy a meal and 100 guests are set to dance night away to live entertainment and enjoy a buffet. They will be treated to performances from magician Kris Singh, comedian Drew Cameron and Elvis tribute Andy T King before enjoying Stewie’s disco.

Tonight the new Mr and Mrs Poole will enjoy a grand firework display put on by UK firework. Dan is hoping to get to the terrace at the golf club to enjoy the display, after a new lift was installed.

Tonight the couple will enjoy a weekend stay at The Lansdowne Hotel.

Sasha and Dan had two years of happiness together before he started to become poorly and was diagnosed with throat cancer.

He had laryngectomy, which has taken away his ability to speak in the usual way. It was hoped this would remove the cancer from his throat and while this was successful it had already spread and he is now suffering from incurable lung cancer.

Dan said, “I just say it is what it is and I need to live the best life I can in the time I have got left. We don’t know how long that will be.”

Sasha, 25, is devoted to Dan and is sticking by him during his battle with cancer.