Eastbourne couple creates poppy display out of plastic bottles

An Eastbourne couple has created a poppy display outside their house using plastic bottles.

Lisa and Graham Bonnor, who live in Northbourne Road, said 81 poppies were made from the bottom of plastic bottles to celebrate Remembrance Day.

Mrs Bonnor said, “For a couple of years I have wanted to do something a bit more. My husband is an ex-serving soldier.”

The poppy display outside Lisa Bonnor's Eastbourne home SUS-211117-110700001

Mrs Bonnor said she is planning to put up a display next year and hopes to raise some money for charity.

She said, “We have already thought about what we will add to the display for next year.”

The Northbourne Road resident explained that the poppies were hung up using fishing line and that the display took her and her husband around 20 hours to complete.

Mrs Bonnor said, “It took quite a while because we have all just been getting over covid so we were up every night past midnight attaching the poppies.