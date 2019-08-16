Eastbourne couple celebrate 60 years of marriage and share their secret

An Eastbourne couple have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary with their friends and family.

Derek and Gill Smart celebrated 60 happy years of marriage on Thursday August 8.

The couple were married at Christ Church, Seasides, Eastbourne, on that date in 1959. They have spent their whole married live in Eastbourne and are still happily living in the town.

Derek Smart, originally from Bourne, Lincolnshire, settled in Eastbourne with his parents after World War Two.

Gill, whose maiden name was Hemsley, was born and grew-up in Eastbourne.

They met at Southdown Bus socials, Derek’s father and Gill’s grandfather worked for the company.

They have three children and seven grandchildren.

They celebrated their anniversary at the Lansdowne Hotel with family and friends.

Derek is 84 and Gill celebrated her 80th birthday in June.

When asked the secret of a happy marriage they said, “The secret to a happy marriage would be devotion to one another, compromise and being best friends.”

The couple say they also enjoy spending time with their family.