Eastbourne council ‘will provide update soon’ on future of seafront attraction

The council will soon reveal the plans for Fort Fun on Eastbourne seafront.

The seafront attraction closed during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and failed to reopen.

Fort Fun in Eastbourne

A spokesperson for the company said that after the Covid-19 pandemic, it had decided not to reopen and had reached an agreement to hand the site back to Eastbourne Borough Council, which is the freeholder of the site.

A spokesperson for the council has now said a future for the site will be announced soon.

The spokespersons said, “We are looking at short and medium term opportunities for the site and will provide an update soon.