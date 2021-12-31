Eastbourne council urge people to put bins out as normal despite planned strikes
Despite the scheduled bin strikes planned across Eastbourne, the council has told people to put bins out as normal.
Friday, 31st December 2021, 9:54 am
Earlier this month it was announced there would be bin strikes in Eastbourne and then more were confirmed this week.
Today (Friday, December 31), on the first day of expected strikes, Eastbourne Borough Council issued a statement on social media asking residents to put their bins out on normal collection days.
The statement said, “If not emptied, please take them back in until the next scheduled collection day. Any side waste will be removed upon the next collection.”
Residents can report litter here.