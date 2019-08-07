Eastbourne council plans to build 20 new affordable homes

Proposals for a six-storey block of flats to be built on a council car park in Eastbourne town centre have been unveiled.

If plans go through there could be up to 20 social and affordable homes built next to Southfields Court in Southfields Road.

The developer - Clear Sustainable Futures which is a council company - aims to build five one bed and 15 two bed flats and a car park for residents.

The borough council’s Alan Shuttleworth said the car park is a council owned brownfield site which “could provide much needed new housing, including affordable homes”.

He added, “There is an acute shortage of housing in the UK and central government places a duty on all councils to play a full and active role in addressing this deficit.”

A final decision is to be made by Eastbourne council in the coming weeks.

Story by Logan MacLeod.