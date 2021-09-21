Eastbourne council fine 13 people for fly-tipping
Eastbourne Borough Council issued 13 fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping, totalling around £2,000, during the first quarter of 2021/2022.
Council officers routinely investigate fly-tips to look for evidence that may identify who is responsible for any illegal waste dumping.
Colin Swansborough, cabinet member for place services and special projects, said, “We take every case of fly-tipping seriously and continue to be proactive in bringing to justice anyone who blights our environment in this manner.
“This is reflected in the number of fixed penalty notices we have served in the last three months, and I very much hope our tenacity in pursuing those to blame will act as a deterrent in the future.”
Fly-tipping can be reported quickly using the Report It smartphone app or on the council website.