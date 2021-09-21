Eastbourne council fine 13 people for fly-tipping

Council officers routinely investigate fly-tips to look for evidence that may identify who is responsible for any illegal waste dumping.

Colin Swansborough, cabinet member for place services and special projects, said, “We take every case of fly-tipping seriously and continue to be proactive in bringing to justice anyone who blights our environment in this manner.

“This is reflected in the number of fixed penalty notices we have served in the last three months, and I very much hope our tenacity in pursuing those to blame will act as a deterrent in the future.”

Rubbish that was found at The Oval, Eastbourne back in May. SUS-210806-125024001