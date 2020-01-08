Eastbourne company to build gym and restaurant behind its hotel

A company in London plans to invest money from new funding into building a gym and restaurant at the back of its Eastbourne hotel.

Madryn Limited, the company who owns Congress Apartments and Grande Apartments, said the money will allow them to invest in the hotel which will ‘enhance’ guests’ experience.

Managing director of Madryn Limited Sarita Tuli said, “Barclays’ support has enabled us to build a brand new restaurant and gym at the rear of the hotel. The developments, once completed, will enhance the experience of our guests when visiting this beautiful coastal town for shopping and leisure.”

Relationship director Tony Forster of Barclays business banking said, “I have worked closely with our business development manager Keith Obee to support this new customer who is looking to further enhance the facilities available to guests.”

