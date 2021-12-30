Eastbourne company ‘saves’ couple’s Christmas

A couple has thanked an Eastbourne travel company for ‘saving’ their Christmas after a hotel was forced to shut due to covid.

Colin York, who was due to go to Barmouth, Wales with his wife on Christmas Day, said at 9.30pm the day before he received a phone call from Lynns Travel telling him about the hotel’s covid ‘outbreak’.

Mr York said, “Colin, the owner of Lynns, said that he would try to get us onto one of the other trips if we so desired.

Lynns Travel Eastbourne SUS-211230-100347001

“He must have worked through the night and first thing this morning (December 25) he phoned to say that he managed to get us into our preferred alternative.

“Not only that but he managed to re-book everyone on the cancelled holiday.

“Our Christmas has been saved due to someone going the extra mile. A big shout out to Lynns Travel of Eastbourne for fantastic customer service.”

Colin Offord, co-owner of Lynns Travel, said he was ‘really pleased’ to be able to help the 24 people who were due to travel on Christmas Day.

He said, “It all clicked in.