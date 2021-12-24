Eastbourne company donates £3,500 to local RNLI crew

In September workwear and outdoor clothing company Urban Industry chose the RNLI as the beneficiary of their fundraising campaign.

The company joined with Parlez, another clothing company based in Bristol, to produce a range of clothing to support the RNLI.

Daniel King, from Urban Industry, donated all of the profits to the Eastbourne RNLI crew.

The cheque being presented to the RNLI Eastbourne volunteers by Daniel King of Urban Industry. Picture from Eastbourne RNLI SUS-211224-121645001

The cheque was presented to coxswain Mark Sawyer along with some of the crew at the all-weather lifeboat station in the harbour.

Mr Sawyer said, “We are extremely grateful to receive this amazing donation from Urban Industry.