Eastbourne company donates £3,500 to local RNLI crew
An Eastbourne company has donated £3,500 to the local RNLI crew ahead of Christmas.
In September workwear and outdoor clothing company Urban Industry chose the RNLI as the beneficiary of their fundraising campaign.
The company joined with Parlez, another clothing company based in Bristol, to produce a range of clothing to support the RNLI.
Daniel King, from Urban Industry, donated all of the profits to the Eastbourne RNLI crew.
The cheque was presented to coxswain Mark Sawyer along with some of the crew at the all-weather lifeboat station in the harbour.
Mr Sawyer said, “We are extremely grateful to receive this amazing donation from Urban Industry.
“The RNLI is entirely dependent on donations from the public to keep our lifeboats afloat so this money will go directly to helping us continue to save lives at sea.”