Eastbourne community rallies to bring wedding forward by two months as groom’s lung cancer deteriorates

The wedding of a terminally ill man has been brought forward due to his deteriorating health and Eastbourne companies have rallied to make the couple’s dream come true.

Sasha Harvey and Dan Poole were devastated when they found out he had incurable lung cancer and have been determined to get married. Fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee set about making that dream a reality and had organised a wedding for late August.

However, Dan, just 31, has deteriorated in the past two weeks and he has been spending time at St Wilfrid’s Hospice and in a wheelchair.

Despite this, he is still determined to walk his bride down the aisle and have the first dance.

Following discussions with the family, Don and Abby have worked tirelessly to bring the wedding forward to June 21 and have been helped enormously by local businesses who have been moved by Sasha and Dan’s tragic story.

Don said, “Several of the fundraising events for the wedding weren’t scheduled to take place until July and August, leaving a shortfall in the fundraising efforts.

“We got in touch with many businesses supportive to our fundraising events in the past and they have been so very generous.”

Bob Bremer, chairman of Sussex Cars, Paul Denness from Town Property, Steve Visick from Visick Cars, Rob and Noel from Abacus Flame, and Jack and Matt from Hepburns Ltd have all given donations to make the earlier date possible.

Rachel and her team at Willingdon Golf Club is hosting the reception and evening party and Catherine Clifford at the Lansdowne Hotel has now offered them a weekend stay at the hotel, despite it now falling during tennis week.

Other companies supporting the big day are Nuts Hair Design, Beau-K Flowers, Classic Cars, Scott and Anna Hair Design, Paper Lane and Sarah Hill Massage.

The wedding is set to be everything the couple dreamed and more with live entertainment provided by magician Kris Singh, comedian Drew Cameron, Andy T King as Elvis and Stewie’s Disco. It will then be rounded off with a giant fireworks display.

Anyone wishing to donate should call Don on 077914 76669.