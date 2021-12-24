Eastbourne community news round up for December

Events include a swimathon, meals out, winter walks and a whole host of festive activities in the run up to Christmas.
East Dean held its Christmas fair on Saturday December 18 at the village hall. As well as the traditional stalls, the event featured carol singing. Herald reader Barry Davis took this photograph of the carol singers outside the village hall, with a Canon EOS 5d camera. SUS-211220-113404001
Eastbourne Voluntary Lifeguard Rookies held an in-house swimathon to help raise funds for St Wilfrid’s Hospice and their club. The swimmers, who are aged between eight and 18, raised nearly £1,700. SUS-211224-101825001
Fifty carers and volunteers enjoyed a Christmas lunch at the Langham Hotel on December 1, arranged by the Association of Carers as a thank you for all the hard work that they do each year to support those in need. Charity manager,Julie Mercer, administrator Sue Bance and the charity’s patron, Lady Crabtree, attended the lunch. SUS-211224-101749001
Staff at Mortain Place Care Home took part in the 100 Squats A Day In November challenge to raise money for Maggie’s Centres, a network of drop-in centres across the UK which aim to help support anyone affected by cancer. SUS-211224-101810001