Eastbourne cinema to close this week after 100 years

An Eastbourne cinema which has been in town for 100 years is closing tomorrow (Thursday).

The Curzon in Langney Road will show its last films tomorrow then close for good.

Steve Milsom, Roy Galloway, and Salam Niwa at The Curzon in Eastbourne

This comes as cinema bosses said it has struggled to keep up after the new Cineworld opened in The Beacon shopping centre.

Eastbourne Curzon cinema announces it will close next year

Stephen Milsom, who has worked there for more than a decade, said, “We have done our best. Tomorrow will be our last day. It hasn’t sunk in yet.

“It’s been very quiet for a long time. We’ve run out of reasons we could think of as to why it’s so quiet.”

He said recent screenings of blockbuster Cats had been to four or five people.

“We are no longer part of the town centre”, he said, “We have lost KFC, the jewellers, TJ Hughes, and soon Debenhams. We have become the outskirts.”

The Curzon will be showing Last Christmas, Cats, and The Kingmaker tomorrow before it makes its final curtain call.

It was due to reach its 100th birthday in December 2020.

Eastbourne Curzon cinema’s rallying call for help to reach its 100th birthday