Eastbourne cinema goes up for sale

An Eastbourne cinema has gone on the market.

The Curzon in Langney Road is available to purchase on business selling website Rightbiz.co.uk for £2.2 million.

Curzon Cinema in Eastbourne (Photo by Jon Rigby)

This comes after the cinema announced it will likely close after summer 2020, after being ‘killed’ by the new Cineworld in The Beacon.

The business recently appealed for the public’s support so it could reach its 100th birthday in December 2020, but its freehold is currently for sale as a ‘Commercial property only a few metres away from The Beacon shopping centre’.

The advertisement says, “We are pleased to represent this well located freehold investment for sale in Eastbourne which is situated on a busy road, also it’s very close to Marks & Spencer and to the new Beacon shopping centre. It’s an ideal opportunity for a developer.”

The 3,000 plus square metre site is being offered for £2,250,000.

