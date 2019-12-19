Eastbourne church prays for thieves who caused a leak by stripping lead from the roof

Lead thieves caused a leak in an Eastbourne church ceiling by stripping the roof overnight – in the week before Christmas.

A leak was spotted in the Lady chapel roof in the church of St Mary and St Peter, Decoy Drive, Hampden Park, during Thursday morning’s Holy Communion (December 19).

St Mary's Church, Hampden Park SUS-191219-131940001

Fr Adam Ransom said, “It’s disappointing that people feel able to steal lead from our church roof, especially so close to Christmas.

“Our church bear the perpetrator(s) no ill will and pray that they might come to see the error of their way and that they, with the rest of Hampden Park, may have a happy and holy Christmas.”

If you have any information about the theft, contact Sussex Police on 101.