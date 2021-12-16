Eastbourne Christmas event cancelled due to rising covid cases

A Christmas event in Eastbourne has been cancelled due to the rising number of covid cases - amid fears surrounding the Omicron variant.

Eastbourne RNLI’s ‘carols with the crew’ was set to take place on Sunday, December 19 at Sovereign Harbour.

An Eastbourne RNLI spokesperson said, “It is with great regret that we have made the difficult decision to cancel ‘carols with the crew’.

Eastbourne seafront SUS-210709-132416001