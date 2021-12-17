Eastbourne choir cancels Christmas concert amid worsening pandemic
Eastbourne’s Concentus choir has cancelled its Christmas concert at St Saviour’s, South Street amid the worsening pandemic.
A spokesman said: “We’re so sorry. In the best interests of all concerned, we have no option but to make the extremely reluctant decision to cancel our concert on Saturday 18th December.
“The ongoing pandemic is affecting so very many people, including members of our own choir, and the risks of passing on its effects have to be taken into account when organising events such as this.
“We don’t like to let our audiences down at any time, and this decision has been heart-breaking for all concerned - we do hope that you understand. Ticket refunds can be obtained from point of purchase or by telephoning 07789 343514 or 07920 430162.”