Eastbourne charity honoured with Queen’s Award

The WayfinderWoman Trust, a charity run by volunteers, is set to receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

WayfinderWoman is one of 241 charities, social enterprises and voluntary groups from across the UK to receive the prestigious award this year.

Run by and for women, it helps build self-confidence and skills for women who are facing disadvantage.

The team at WayfinderWoman

Since it was created 10 years ago, WayfinderWoman has helped approximately 900 women from across the UK with their free workshops, coaching and drop-in advice centres.

The founder and chair Laura Murphy said, “I am so excited that our wonderful volunteers have been recognised by the Queen.

“They’ve each brought their skills and enthusiasm, working with unstinting commitment to help other women have better lives. They’ve built long lasting friendships as a result and had a lot of fun along the way.”

The equivalent of an MBE, The Queen’s Award recognises outstanding work by volunteer groups to benefit their local communities.

It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Volunteers from WayfinderWoman will receive the award crystal and certificate from Peter Field, Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex later this summer. Two volunteers will also attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May next year.

Laura said, “This award will help raise our profile and encourage more women to come to us for support.