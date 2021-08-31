Eastbourne charity for survivors of human trafficking receives Queen’s award

Bramber Bakehouse, a charity started by Lucy Butt and Hollin Preston in Upperton Road, has received the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service – the highest award available to local volunteer groups across the UK.

On August 11 Lord Lieutenant Peter Field presented the award to the Bramber team. The presentation was also attended by the Deputy Lieutenant Veronica Hamilton-Deeley, and the High Sheriff of East Sussex, Miles Jenner.

Bramber Bakehouse is run entirely by volunteers that help women who have survived human trafficking become equipped to live independent lives.

Every year the charity welcomes 30 women onto the programme and due to being in ‘incredibly high demand’ according to Lucy, they’re now preparing to move to larger premises for 2022 expansion.

Lucy said by moving to a larger kitchen they will be able to run workshops on a weekly basis, and therefore reach more women.

She said, “This is great progress for us and means we can support women that so vitally need support for their future.”

In terms of setting up the charity, Lucy said being a Christian influenced her decision.

As well as this, she said, “We deeply care about supporting women and offering them equal opportunities to access education and employment. We identified a need to advocate and support women survivors of human trafficking - they just don’t have access to services which enable them to progress with their future.

“We do recognise that the need for women to have access to supportive services like this goes beyond survivors of human trafficking but at the moment, this is our focus. Who knows what the future holds.”

Lucy said she was ‘overwhelmed’ Bramber Bakehouse received the award.

She said, “I am just so proud of our amazing volunteer team - they continue to go above and beyond to support women who need support giving up their evenings, weekends and social time to dedicate it to something bigger.

“I also feel so encouraged and inspired - I really do think this will propel Bramber Bakehouse further and enable us to support so many women who deserve incredible opportunities.”