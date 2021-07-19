Eastbourne charity benefits from cash boost

Eastbourne Borough Council helps a number of community groups throughout the year from its devolved budget scheme.

The scheme allows people to contact their local councillors with funding suggestions for initiatives, events or one-off works.

Each ward is given £10,000 for the year with the aim of improving the lives of residents.

Chair of the trustees Virginia La Croisette (left) and volunteer Mitch Mitchell, performing hearing aid maintenance at the centre in Upperton Road. Photo from Mark Dimmock. SUS-210719-131215001

Upperton, Old Town and Sovereign ward councillors donated £1,150 to Eastbourne-based East Sussex Hearing to provide a mobile outreach service for people who are deaf or hard of hearing.

This money will set up a new gazebo which will be used at locations around the county so people who have limited access to transport can use the charity’s full range of services.

The charity’s centre, in Upperton Road, helps more than 11,000 people a year.

St Mary’s Church in Church Street also gained money though the scheme to encourage wildflower growth in the churchyard. Old Town and Upperton ward councillors each contributed £400 to the project.

In Devonshire ward, councillors have approved an application for £350 to support Eastbourne Pride 2021 which takes place in Princes Park on Saturday, August 7.