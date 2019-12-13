Eastbourne CCTV could identify thieves who targeted business

CCTV footage could identify thieves who broke into a business in Eastbourne and stole electrical equipment, say police.

The burglary happened overnight on December 7 and saw the thieves break in through the Terminus Road business’ fire exit door.

Police reported another burglary which saw intruders smash the windows of a business on Seaside Road - alerting the shop’s security.

Magistrates Court results for the Eastbourne area

The attempted break-in happened on December 11 in the early hours of the morning, according to police.

Another theft during the day on December 9 in Rylstone Road saw games consoles and personal items stolen after a thief smashed through a rear door, said police.

Two bicycles were also reported missing this week from a communal garage at a property off Meads Road.

And an attempted burglary happened overnight on December 10, according to police, which saw a front door damaged in Cambridge Road but no entry was gained.

Teenagers arrested after firefighters attacked in Eastbourne