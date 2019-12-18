Eastbourne cafe owners fear vandal attacks are targeted

The owners at an Eastbourne cafe believe they are being targeted by vandals in an attempt to put them out of business.

There has been three attacks this year at the Portuguese-themed Lusitano Cafe in Seaside Road, according to the son of the owners Fabio Oliviera. The last strike came on December 8, which caught a suspect on CCTV throwing rocks at the windows.

Fabio Oliviera said his family's cafe has been attacked three times this year

Mr Oliviera said, “My mum thinks someone is trying to scare us to close our doors for business. Some of the customers are scared, they have stopped coming here. The business has started getting really quiet.

“The recent attack was on December 8 at 1.40am, we got them on CCTV. They threw two rocks at the windows. Every attack has just been one person. Someone is paying him to come here and do this.”

The 34-year-old said the cafe, which has been in business for seven years, currently has three broken windows because the family cannot afford to keep paying for repairs.

Mr Oliviera said, “The first time we had all the windows repaired it cost us £3,000. The second time we didn’t fix the them because it was too expensive. We have now just left them as they are.

“I would say to the attackers to stop, or if they get caught, I would like them to pay for the windows. We are dealing with the police.”

PC Ed Faulkner said, “This series of incidents is very concerning. This cafe is popular locally and well used by members of the community.

“I firmly believe someone in the local community will know why this happening and who is responsible.”

Police have urged anyone with information about the incidents to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1108 of 24/11.