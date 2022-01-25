Eastbourne businessman runs 80 miles to raise £2,000 for charity

Adam Upton, director of Eastbourne Property Shop, initially set the target to raise £200 for the charity, and says he is overwhelmed by the support he’s received.

“Thank you all for your support. This is a charity very close to our family, and is very present at the moment as my wife’s mum continues to deal with the daily struggle of dementia.

“I am mainly doing this for awareness of such a terrible condition, but please feel free to donate.”

Dementia UK is a specialist dementia nurse charity. It provides care for families affected by all forms of dementia. More than 850,000 people in the UK have dementia, according to the NHS.

