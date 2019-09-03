Eastbourne businessman and Big Brother winner helps raise £2,500 for charity

An Eastbourne businessman and Big Brother winner managed Celeb FC at a charity football tournament and helped raise £2,500 for charity.

The tournament was held at Seaford Football Club on September 1 with the help of Jason Burrill, and will see the money split between four different charities.

Celeb FC players Dan Mcateer, Paul Jigga Shelock, Rob Lamarr and Danny Grant

The charities include the Rainy Day Trust, Teenage Cancer Trust, Variety – the children’s charity and local Sussex WOLO charity – who help local families affected by cancer.

Sue McKinney of Chandlers Building Supplies, the company that organised the event, said, “A big thank you goes to each of the 10 football teams that took part and to the amazing team at Seaford Town FC who hosted the day.

“It’s great the hard work has been rewarded with such a healthy sum. We look forward to distributing this among the charities.”

Ex-Brighton and Hove Albion players Kerry Mayo, Gary Hart, Charlie Oatway and Guy Butters all featured for Celeb FC who won the winner’s trophy for their team.

WOLO foundation founders Fler and justin Wright and their children

Among the other teams participating were the Lookalike Team who had famous faces similar to those of Mrs. Brown, Simon Cowell, David Beckham, Robbie Williams, Prince Harry and Marilyn Monroe.

Cancer survivor, Fler Wright of WOLO (We Only Live Once) charity, said, “We were thrilled to be part of such a fantastic event. Not only will the funds be very helpful but it was also a great platform for WOLO to raise its profile and communicate our charitable goals locally.”

Other teams that played in the tournament included two Chandlers Building Supplies teams from Lewes and Petworth, two Seaford Town FC Veterans teams and Newhaven ladies veterans team HRT UTD.