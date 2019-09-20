Eastbourne businesses step up to help make young Alfie smile at dream wedding

The community has rallied to help put on a dream wedding and help make a poorly youngster smile.

Eastbourne couple, Rosie Fielder and Karl Aldridge are caring for Rosie’s son Alfie, who has a devastating illness.

Alfie Bennett was diagnosed with Childhood Cerebral Adrenoluekodistrophy(ALD) around a year ago.

Alfie is now just nine and in the past year has gone from being a healthy eight-year-old to losing the ability to walk, talk, chew and swallow. His mum describes it as a ‘living nightmare’.

Rosie and her partner Karl Aldridge, also 33, have been together for two years and have spent half their relationship caring for Alfie together. They live with Rosie’s seven-year-old daughter Isla and Alfie’s diagnosis and deterioration has had a huge impact on the whole family.

Alfie has good and bad days but the family said his face ‘lit up’ when they told him they wanted to get married.

Community fundraisers Don and Abby McPhee, who have organised a wedding before, have stepped in and a date is now set.

In addition many local businesses have come forward offering their services for free or at a discounted rate to make the wedding dream a reality for Rosie, Karl, Alfie, Isla and the rest of the family.

The big day will take place on November 9 at All Saints Chapel.

Don said, “We have had so much support and would like to thank Abacus Flame, Sussex Cars, Hepburns, Maderia Windows, Paperlane, The West Rocks Group, Hannah McPhee and BeauK Flowers for their generosity and help in making the wedding so special.”

An extra treat has been arranged for car-mad Alfie.

Crowborough charity Taylor Made Dreams is organising a convoy of ten super cars for car-mad Alfie on the wedding day.

Taylor Made Dreams provides special experiences for children with life-limiting illnesses. For more information on the charity visit www.taylormadedreams.net

Anyone who would like to help make Rosie and Karl’s wedding day even more special should call Don McPhee on 07791476669.