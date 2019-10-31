Eastbourne business comes to the rescue of charity Christmas event

A local business has come to the rescue of a Christmas charity night after a mix-up with dates at the previous venue.

Don McPhee, who organises a number of fundraisers throughout the year, puts on the Christmas Charity Party Night for the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital and St Wilfrid’s Hospice each year. This year there are more than 120 people performing, including choirs, tribute acts and magicians, it will take place on December 21.

Unfortunately, there was a mix-up with the dates at the previous venue and Don was concerned the event would not be able to go ahead.

However, Dariana from the West Rocks Group which now runs All Saints Chapel, came to the rescue and offered their venue for free.

Don said, “It was most unfortunate but I do understand mistakes can happen. I was so glad that Dariana and the West Rocks group kindly offered their venue free of charge.

“It is, in my opinion, the best wedding and event venue in East Sussex and I think it is the most perfect venue for an occasion so close to Christmas.

“They have been incredibly helpful and kind with a wedding we are helping with in November. I can’t thank her and the West Rocks group enough.”

Tickets are £15 and include a festive buffet. Call Don McPhee on 07791476669.