Eastbourne business backs underdog boxer for national title

An Eastbourne business has invested in an underdog boxer in a bid to strip an English champion of his title.

Eastbourne County Clean business team met Kane Baker, 29, from Birmingham, at a Tyson Fury tour in Hastings and are backing his next fight against Myron Mills in Leicester on September 29.

County Clean owners, Mike and Debbie Walker said, “We were so impressed with how humble and motivated Kane was and how he was just a genuinely nice guy who’s been trying to make it in boxing.

“The sponsorship has given Kane the opportunity to concentrate solely on training during the run-up to the bout.

“Any self-funded sportsman needs help. Kane needs to earn a living, we just want to help him achieve his dreams and goals.”

Kane’s fiancé, Coral Ella, said they “hit it off straight away” with Debbie Walker, Mike Walker and Wayne Holdaway as they all shared a love of boxing.

The Birmingham fighter said, “To be given the chance to fight for an English is like a double world title to me, I’m privileged.”

Baker – whose career record is 11 wins and five losses – will take on Mills – who has 13 wins and one loss – at Whitwick’s Hermitage Leisure Centre.

The Midlands boxer says he “relishes being the underdog” and has worked his way up through the white collar boxing scene (a form of boxing in which inexperienced fighters in white-collar professions train to fight at special events) before deciding to turn professional in 2016.

Kane said, “Some people are born to be the best and some are born to fight the best, I’m the latter.

“To come this late into the game and achieve what I have is a dream to me.”