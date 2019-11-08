Eastbourne Business Awards 2019: The results

Eastbourne Business Awards took place today (November 8) and the town’s most successful firms are currently celebrating.

The event took place at Eastbourne’s Grand Hotel and the nominees enjoyed a three course meal before the winners were announced in an award ceremony presented by television journalist Nick Wallis.

The Eastbourne Herald would like to thank all the sponsors and congratulate all the winners.

Pick up a copy of the Herald next Friday (November 15) to see all the pictures from the event.

Here are the all important results:

Hospitality Tourism and Leisure - The View Hotel

Start-up - Cloud, Voice & Data

Small Business (up to 10) - Eastbourne Property Shop

Medium Business (10-50) - Lushington Chiropractic Clinic

Large Business (50+) - Hailsham Roadways

Outstanding Contribution to the Community - The Chaseley Trust

Innovation - Freedom Field Bluebells

Training and Development - First Choice Dental Clinic

Retailer - Chatfields Jewellers

Employer of the Year - EAG Marketing

Employee/Team of the Year - The View Hotel

Business Personality - Melvyn Funnell-Strange - Bucklers

Manufacturing and Construction - Paxton

Customer Service - masonbryant

Apprentice / Trainee of the Year - Freya Sundby - Toni and Guy Eastbourne

Place to Eat and/or Drink - Skylark

Green Business - Zero Waste Eastbourne

Professional Services - Southern IT Networks Ltd

Lifetime Achievement - Gavin Fletcher

Readers Choice - Room2let

Overall Business of The Year – Hailsham Roadways