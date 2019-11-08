Eastbourne Business Awards 2019: The results

Eastbourne Business Awards took place today (November 8) and the town’s most successful firms are currently celebrating.
The event took place at Eastbourne’s Grand Hotel and the nominees enjoyed a three course meal before the winners were announced in an award ceremony presented by television journalist Nick Wallis.
The Eastbourne Herald would like to thank all the sponsors and congratulate all the winners.
Pick up a copy of the Herald next Friday (November 15) to see all the pictures from the event.
Here are the all important results:
Hospitality Tourism and Leisure - The View Hotel
Start-up - Cloud, Voice & Data
Small Business (up to 10) - Eastbourne Property Shop
Medium Business (10-50) - Lushington Chiropractic Clinic
Large Business (50+) - Hailsham Roadways
Outstanding Contribution to the Community - The Chaseley Trust
Innovation - Freedom Field Bluebells
Training and Development - First Choice Dental Clinic
Retailer - Chatfields Jewellers
Employer of the Year - EAG Marketing
Employee/Team of the Year - The View Hotel
Business Personality - Melvyn Funnell-Strange - Bucklers
Manufacturing and Construction - Paxton
Customer Service - masonbryant
Apprentice / Trainee of the Year - Freya Sundby - Toni and Guy Eastbourne
Place to Eat and/or Drink - Skylark
Green Business - Zero Waste Eastbourne
Professional Services - Southern IT Networks Ltd
Lifetime Achievement - Gavin Fletcher
Readers Choice - Room2let
Overall Business of The Year – Hailsham Roadways