Eastbourne burglary round-up

Here is a round-up of Eastbourne burglaries that were reported to police between January 14–20.

Police said a residential property in Trinity Trees was burgled over the weekend of January 15–16.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said, “Unknown individual/s have gained entry to the property after smashing a glass window pane in the door of the property. Cash and jewellery have been targeted.”

Picture from Sussex Police SUS-211002-094135001

A business in South Street also reported a break-in overnight on January 17, according to police.

Officers said unknown individual/s used force to gain entry via the rear doors of the property.

The spokesperson said, “Cash was targeted. CCTV is being checked by police for potential lines of enquiry.”

Police said an attempted burglary at a property in St Leonard’s Road was also reported on January 19.

The spokesperson said, “Homeowners have been alerted to broken hinges on a window at the property whereby it appears unknown individual/s have attempted to gain entry.

“No entry was gained and nothing was reported as stolen.”

Residents are being urged to remain alert to any suspicious activity in their area, and to report any concerns to police online or by calling 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.